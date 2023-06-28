Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 27

The panchayat of Bhaini Mehraj village in Barnala district today found a novel way of fighting the plastic menace. It launched a movement - “Bring plastic waste, take away jaggery”.

During a meeting at the village, members of the panchayat announced the scheme. The prominent leaders of the village, Gagandeep Singh and Jatinder Singh, said the villagers, who would give plastic waste to the panchayat, would be given jaggery or sugar free of cost.

The initiative, passed unanimously, will begin from July 1 and panchayat will make arrangements for proper disposal of plastic.