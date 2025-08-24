DT
Home / Punjab / British MP seeks direct flight between UK, Punjab

British MP seeks direct flight between UK, Punjab

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:08 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
British Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Saturday urged the Centre to start direct flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh to Australia, UK and North American countries.  He said such a move would serve as an economic catalyst for the entire northern India.

He also demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, used by Sikh pilgrims to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. He said the state government should establish more police stations and court dedicated to NRIs. He stressed the need to empower the NRI Commission with genuine executive authority and an adequate permanent staff, moving it beyond an advisory role to become a powerful body capable of resolving grievances decisively.

