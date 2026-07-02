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Home / Punjab / 'Bro, mujhe door hi rakho': Diljit Dosanjh on Cockroach Janata Party protest during Instagram Live session

'Bro, mujhe door hi rakho': Diljit Dosanjh on Cockroach Janata Party protest during Instagram Live session

The singer-actor said: 'Sara kuch life main kabhi nahi theek ho sakta'

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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diljitdosanjh/Instagram and (R) PTI file
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday distanced himself from the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he was "an artiste, not a politician", after a fan sought his views on the agitation during a recent Instagram Live session.

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Asked about the protest, Diljit said he was not aware of it and made it clear that he preferred to stay away from political issues and protests.

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"Bro mujhe door hi rakho protest se jaisi cheezon se. Bro, I am an artiste. Main thodi na neta hoon. Sara kuch life main kabhi nahi theek ho sakta. Iss duniya main saara kuch nahi theek ho sakta," he said.

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He also quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar."

Diljit's remarks came amid continued public attention on the protest. However, the singer made it clear that he did not wish to associate himself with the movement or comment on political matters.

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On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a partition-era drama set during the India-Pakistan Partition. Also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film has emerged as one of 2026's surprise box-office successes. He is currently on his Aura Tour 2026, performing across the globe.

The CJP has been holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where activists have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks and alleged irregularities in examination and recruitment processes.

The latest round of the protest has drawn students and supporters from different states, who have sought greater transparency and accountability in examinations and recruitment. The agitation also received support after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined it through a hunger strike which has entered its fifth day.

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