Broken drone seized by BSF near border

Chandigarh, June 11
A broken drone was seized by a team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran sector today.
Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched at 6 pm on the outskirts of Rajoke village.
A quadcopter, with a string attached to it for carrying a payload, was found in the fields.
