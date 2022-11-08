Brother nailed for gangster Tinu's escape from custody

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

The special investigating team (SIT) probing the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, who had fled from the CIA custody in Mansa last month before his arrest by the Delhi Police, claimed that it had arrested the “mastermind who managed to get Tinu out of custody”. The SIT today arrested Tinu’s brother for facilitating his escape and also arranging his travel after the escape from Mansa.

SIT terms him mastermind Tinu’s brother, Chirag, the ‘mastermind’, had come in a blue car and picked up Tinu from outside the residence of dismissed cop Pritpal Singh in Mansa

He took Deepak and his girlfriend, Jyoti, to Gogamedi in Rajasthan; two 0.32 bore pistols and the car used in the crime have been recovered

Addressing mediapersons here, IG, Patiala Range, MS Chhina, who is heading the SIT probing the case, revealed that Tinu’s brother, Chirag, had come in a dark blue Santro car and picked up Tinu from outside the residence of dismissed cop Pritpal Singh. He took Deepak and his girlfriend, Jyoti, to Gogamedi in Rajasthan.

“From there, he took them to different hideouts. Chirag was arrested today. We have recovered two 0.32 bore pistols and the car used in the crime. The SIT has also arrested three more suspects, who helped the accused. We will now conclude the investigation at the earliest and present a chargesheet in the court,” said Chhina.

Tinu, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, had escaped from the custody of the Mansa police on October 1. Later, the Delhi Police had arrested him from Ajmer on October 19. The Delhi Police had later arrested some accused based on Tinu’s interrogation.

After the police remand of Tinu ended with the Delhi Police, the Punjab Police brought him on a transit remand and the Mansa court then remanded him in police custody. Thereafter, he was grilled at the CIA, Patiala, by SIT members.

The police said nine suspects had been arrested in the case so far, while seven weapons and four vehicles used in the crime by them had been impounded.

Those arrested so far are dismissed in-charge of the CIA, Mansa Pritpal Singh, Jatinder Kaur Jyoti, Kuldeep Singh, Rajvir Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Bittu, Deepak and Chirag.

On October 1, Tinu had escaped from police custody when Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh took him in his car alone to his residence to facilitate a private meeting between Tinu and his girlfriend. Later, Pritpal Singh was dismissed and arrested for connivance in the escape of Tinu from police custody.