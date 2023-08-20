Brothers jump into Beas; police harassment alleged

Jalandhar, August 19

Two brothers, one of whom was allegedly humiliated by personnel of Division No. 1 police station in Jalandhar, jumped into the Beas from a bridge near Goindwal in Kapurthala on August 17.

Their bodies are yet to be recovered. The Kapurthala police said an FIR will be filed only after the bodies are found.

Jashanbir Singh, the younger sibling, was allegedly upset over the alleged humiliation of his elder brother Manavjit Singh Dhillon by the police.

Manavdeep Singh, a friend of the duo, has written to the Kapurthala police that the brothers took the extreme step as a result of harassment by the police. He has named SHO Navdeep Singh, ASI Balwinder Kumar and Constable Jagjit Kaur, seeking action against the trio. The Jalandhar police have denied the charges.

Manavdeep alleged that Manavjit was beaten up, harassed and humiliated by the police on August 16. His younger brother Jashanbir Singh was deeply disturbed by this.

The complainant added that he had accompanied Manavjit and other friends to the police station in Jalandhar on August 14, in concern with a dispute between Parminder Kaur — the sister of one of Manavjit's friends — and her husband Gurmeet Singh. Manavjit was asked by SHO Navdeep Singh to report at the police station

on August 16.

The complainant further alleged that on August 16, Gurmeet and his associates abused Manavjit and Parminder. The former was allegedly slapped, his turban taken off by a few police employees, who also allegedly hit him.

He was kept in police custody on the night of August 16 after a DDR under Section 107/51 of the CrPC was made against him on a woman police official's complaint. He was granted bail at 4 pm on August 17.

Manavjit's younger brother Jashanbir was upset over the humiliation the family suffered and left home on the morning of August 17 without informing anyone.

After being released, Manavjit called Jashanbir and caught up with him near the Beas bridge in Kapurthala. Jashanbir broke down, saying humiliation at the hands of the SHO had crushed his will to live. Jashanbir then jumped into the river, and Manavjit followed him.

The complainant has demanded strict action against the police officials concerned.

Division No.1 SHO Navdeep Singh said: “Preventive action was taken against Manavjit and he was kept in custody legally. He and his family later even apologised for his behaviour with the police.” — TNS

No clarity in case There is no clarity in the case until now. We are still looking for the bodies. An FIR can only be filed after a formal verification has been completed. — Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Kapurthala SSP Misbehaved with police Manavjit misbehaved with the police on August 14 and 16. A woman police employee was forced to lodge a complaint against him. — Navdeep Singh, SHO, division no. 1 police station, Jalandhar

#Kapurthala