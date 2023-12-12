Brothers’ suicide: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

Manavdeep Singh Uppal and advocate Sarabjit Singh, friends of Dhillon brothers who committed suicide in August, have alleged that they were receiving calls to arrive at a compromise in the suicide case. The two brothers had jumped into the Beas on August 17, following alleged harassment by the Jalandhar police.

Speaking to the mediapersons here today, the two who were friends of Manavjit Singh Dhillon and Jashanbir Singh Dhillon, alleged that some people were repeatedly calling them up for a compromise in the case.

Uppal further alleged that, “Pressure is being put on us for a compromise in the case. We are being approached through various channels. In some cases veiled threats have also been issued. But we are steadfast in our fight for justice for the brothers.”

The duo said the key accused in the case, SHO Navdeep Singh, had twice applied for bail in the High Court, which had been rejected and he had now applied for bail in the Supreme Court, the hearing of which would be held tomorrow. They added that they would also appeal in the Supreme Court against the grant of bail to two other co-accused Balwinder Singh and Jagjit Kaur.