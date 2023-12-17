Brothers’ suicide: Top court accepts bail plea of accused SHO

Jalandhar, December 16
The Supreme Court has accepted the bail plea of Navdeep Singh, the SHO accused in the Dhillon brothers suicide case. His anticipatory bail petition had earlier been dismissed by the High Court. It was approved by an SC Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Friday.
Navdeep Singh had been dismissed from service earlier this year and an FIR had been registered against him and two fellow policemen. During a hearing on the petition on Friday, the SC ruled, “Until further orders, no coercive measures shall be taken against the petitioner provided he extends all co-operation in the investigation. If necessary, the investigating officer will make a request to the Magistrate concerned for police remand, which shall be considered on its own merits.”
