Brown plant hopper attack on paddy worries Sangrur farmers

Sangrur, October 21

After the recent rain affected the standing paddy crop, farmers of various villages in the district are now witnessing an attack of brown plant hoppers on the produce. Many farmers have been spraying pesticides on the paddy while the government authorities say there is no need to panic.

“Brown plant hoppers have attacked my fully grown paddy. Due to the pest, the paddy crop has wilted in patches. The Agriculture Department should guide us on how to tackle it,” said Jaspal Sharma, a farmer from Sangrur.

Another farmer Jasmale Singh said he would have to spend money to spray pesticides to protect the crop from brown plant hoppers.

“Had there been no rain recently, I would have harvested the crop by now. Since now the pest attack has increased, I have no option but to spray pesticides again to prevent any damage to my fully grown crop,” he said.

Confirming the brown plant hopper attack, Agriculture Development Officer Dr Amarjit Singh said the situation was under control and there was no need to worry.

“We are recommending light spray only on the paddy, which will still take 20 days for harvesting. If the paddy is ready to harvest, there is no need to spray,” he said.

“In some villages, the attack is worrisome but in others, its effect is negligible. However, if it is not prevented at this stage from spreading, it can cause serious problems in coming days,” said Bhura Singh, another farmer.

When contacted, Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh asked farmers not to panic.

“If there is any attack of brown plant hoppers, then farmers should contact our officials. Farmers should only go for spray if our officials recommend it,” he said.

