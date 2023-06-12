BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

In two separate incidents, the Border Security Force seized two packets of narcotics buried in a field near the International Border in Amritsar sector and recovered a broken drone in the same sector.

"On June 11, based on specific information, a suspicious farmer was apprehended from Bharopal village," a BSF officer said. The BSF lodged an FIR against him with Punjab Police, he added.

On being questioned, he said a consignment of drugs was hidden ahead of the border fence near the village. The place was identified, where he dug up the ground and took out two packets suspected to be contraband.

In the early hours of June 12, based on specific information, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district.

At about 7.20 am, a drone in a broken condition was found near the village gurdwara. It was identified as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series quadcopter.

On Sunday, in a joint operation, the BSF and Punjab Police had recovered a broken drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran sector.