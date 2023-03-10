BSF arrests 2 intruders

Amritsar, March 9
The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two intruders, who were trying to enter India by crossing the International Border over the past 24 hours.
A man apprehended on the intervening night of March 8 and 9 in the Rajatal border post area of the Amritsar sector identified himself as a Bangladeshi national. Officials said he was fired upon by BSF troops and subsequently arrested.
In another case, a Pakistani national was arrested near the border fence in the Nikka border outpost area of the Gurdaspur sector on March 9. “During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan,” BSF officials said.
