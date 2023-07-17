BSF arrests 2 with opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two persons along the international border in Ferozepur Sector. While the accused were carrying about 500 gram of opium, another 1.2 kg of narcotics were recovered from fields.

The accused, who were coming from Ferozepur city in a white Zen car, were arrested with contraband at about 1.15 am, he added.

The seized drug and the accused were handed over to the Sadar police station in Ferozepur. In the other incident, BSF troops recovered 1.2 kg opium near Gandhu Kilche village in the same district on July 16.

