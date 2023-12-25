Chandigarh, December 25
The Border Security Force arrested three men near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Sunday and seized 525 gm of narcotics dropped by a drone.
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kalan village, the BSF planned a special operation.
At about 12.15 pm, movement of two suspects was observed in the adjacent fields, followed by the movement of a drone and the sound of something being dropped, a BSF officer said.
Immediately both the men, who were trying to get away with a packet wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, were arrested. The packet contained heroin.
Based on information provided by the two, another man was arrested, the officer added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...