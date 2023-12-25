BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The Border Security Force arrested three men near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Sunday and seized 525 gm of narcotics dropped by a drone.

On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kalan village, the BSF planned a special operation.

At about 12.15 pm, movement of two suspects was observed in the adjacent fields, followed by the movement of a drone and the sound of something being dropped, a BSF officer said.

Immediately both the men, who were trying to get away with a packet wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, were arrested. The packet contained heroin.

Based on information provided by the two, another man was arrested, the officer added.

