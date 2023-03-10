BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national while he was trying to cross into India in the Ferozepur sector during the wee hours of Friday.

"On the intervening night of March 9-10, a Pakistani intruder crossed the International Border and entered India in the area of responsibility of Tirath Border Outpost," a BSF officer said.

BSF troops arrested him and searched him. During initial questioning, he said that he was a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan, he added.

The police and other agencies have been informed.

On Thursday, the BSF had nabbed a Bangladeshi national from the Amritsar sector and another Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector while they were trying to cross into India.