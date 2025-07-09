DT
BSF constable dies in mishap

BSF constable dies in mishap

Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 06:38 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
BSF head constable Dalu Ram of the 158th Battalion lost his life when he accidentally slipped into a dry well during an anti-drone operation. BSF officials said Ram, who was known for his unwavering dedication and discipline, was on patrol when the mishap occurred.

