BSF constable dies in mishap

BSF head constable Dalu Ram of the 158th Battalion lost his life when he accidentally slipped into a dry well during an anti-drone operation. BSF officials said Ram, who was known for his unwavering dedication and discipline, was on patrol when the mishap occurred.
