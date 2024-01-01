BSF, cops seize heroin, drone in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, December 31
The BSF along with the district police police seized a drone and 523 gm heroin from a farm at Mari Kamboke village in the border belt of Tarn Taran today.
According to information, the BSF troops detected and intercepted a drone from the Pakistan side that violated Indian airspace.
Subsequently, the BSF and the Tarn Taran police launched an intensive search operation that led to the seizure of a Pakistani drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China) along with 523 gm heroin from a field.
