BSF downs drone in Amritsar sector, seizes 2-kg drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Monday night and seized 2 kg of narcotics.

On May 22, at around 9 PM, BSF troops deployed in the area heard the buzzing sound of a drone near Bhaini Rajputana village, BSF officials said. As per the laid-down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it and successfully downed it.

During the search of the area, the troops found a black quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, along with a consignment containing two packets of suspected narcotics attached to the drone from the fields adjoining the village.

A small torch was also attached with the consignment for easy detection by smugglers. The gross weight of the seized consignment was 2.1 kg, officials said.

This is the sixth drone to be shot down by the BSF in Punjab over the past week.