BSF fires 74 rounds at Pakistani drone near border post

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, January 9

The BSF fired 74 rounds at a Pakistani drone which twice intruded into Indian territory near the Adhian border outpost late last night.

The drone was sighted in the Dorangla block. Incidentally, this area has become a favoured destination for Pakistan to push in drones.

In the past six months, there have been several sightings of the UAVs in Dorangla.

The drone retreated after the BSF fired at it but returned 20 minutes later. This time, too, it flew back in the face of firing.

A massive search operation was jointly launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police. Sources say in all likelihood the operation will continue in the night too.

Gurdaspur SSP Deepak Hilori said some persons had been rounded up. “We have taken some persons into custody and are questioning them. We are still verifying things. My force and the BSF are conducting a search operation in and around Dorangla,” he said.

