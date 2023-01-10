BSF fires 74 rounds at Pakistani drone near border post

Gurdaspur, January 9
The BSF fired 74 rounds at a Pakistani drone which twice intruded into Indian territory near the Adhian border outpost late last night.
The drone was sighted in the Dorangla block. Incidentally, this area has become a favoured destination for Pakistan to push in drones.
In the past six months, there have been several sightings of the UAVs in Dorangla.
The drone retreated after the BSF fired at it but returned 20 minutes later. This time, too, it flew back in the face of firing.
A massive search operation was jointly launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police. Sources say in all likelihood the operation will continue in the night too.
Gurdaspur SSP Deepak Hilori said some persons had been rounded up. “We have taken some persons into custody and are questioning them. We are still verifying things. My force and the BSF are conducting a search operation in and around Dorangla,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...