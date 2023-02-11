BSF fires at Pak drone, seizes 3-kg heroin, Chinese pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The BSF seized a Chinese pistol, ammunition and narcotics along the International Border after shooting a drone in Ferozepur sector in the early hours of Friday.

“During the intervening night of February 9 and 10, BSF troops deployed along the border with Pakistan in the area of responsibility of MW Uttar Border Outpost detected a drone trying to intrude into the Indian territory,” a BSF official said.

“Counter-drone measures were initiated and the drone was fired upon. During the subsequent search by the BSF troops, a packet of consignment dropped by the intruding drone, containing nearly 3 kg of heroin, a China-made pistol, cartridges and a magazine were recovered,” he said.

A detailed search of the area is being undertaken. The police and other agencies have been informed about the incident.

There have been several smuggling attempts through drones over the past few days along the western border.

On February 8, the BSF had fired at an intruding drone in Amritsar sector, which fell on the Pakistani side.

On February 3, the BSF had shot down a drone in the area of responsibility of Rear Kakkar Border Outpost in the same sector and recovered 5 kg of narcotics.

On February 1, the BSF had recovered 2.6 kg of narcotics, believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka sector. BSF troops has fired at a drone near Mumbeke village.

Last week, another drone was shot down in Sriganganagar sector of Rajasthan and a huge cache of narcotics was recovered by the BSF.