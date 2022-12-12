BSF foils infiltration bid at Binjor outpost

Abohar, December 11

The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated as the Pakistan Rangers reportedly provided cover firing to facilitate infiltration attempts around the Binjor outpost near the Indo-Pak border on Friday evening.

Farmers said they noticed two persons running back to the Pakistan side.

The BSF twice called the Pakistan Rangers for a flag meeting, but there was no response. Patrolling along the International Border (IB) has been increased after the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaidev Siyag said some Indian farmers, who were cultivating across the fencing, noticed two men trying to infiltrate the Indian side.

When the farmers tried to stop them, firing suddenly started from the Pakistan side. The BSF personnel also became alert and retaliated.

Sources said 18 rounds were fired by the BSF soldiers. After the firing stopped from both sides, the BSF personnel informed the higher authorities. After the incident, a search operation was conducted by the BSF and police in the surrounding area.

The matter is being investigated. The police said the two Pakistani citizens, who tried to enter India during the firing, fled back.

Neither the farmers nor the jawans received injuries. — O C

#abohar #Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan