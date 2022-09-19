BSF foils smuggling bid along Pakistan border in Amritsar; seizes contraband, pistol

Amritsar, September 19
Border Security Force personnel have seized three packets of a contraband, suspected to be heroin, and an automatic imported pistol air-dropped by a drone from Pakistan, officials said on Monday.
On the night of September 18, BSF troops deployed along the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan to the Indian side and then going back, they said.
The troops also heard the sound of something being dropped in a farm near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the officials said, adding that they opened fire at the flying object.
Later, during a search operation, the troops found the three packets weighing around 2.5 kg, along with a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds from the field, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Queen's coffin reaches Windsor, her final resting place
Monarchs and leaders gather in London for state funeral
Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party
I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want ...
These former chief ministers have joined the BJP in the last few years. Check list
Capt Amarinder Singh is latest to join the saffron party
Don’t believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against central agenc...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...