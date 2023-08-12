BSF guns down Pakistani intruder in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday morning after he did not pay heed to their warnings.

“On August 11 morning, BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence near Thekalan village,” a BSF officer said.

The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops opened fire in self-defence, killing him on the spot, he added.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Tarn Taran