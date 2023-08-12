BSF guns down Pakistani intruder in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, August 11
The BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday morning after he did not pay heed to their warnings.
“On August 11 morning, BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence near Thekalan village,” a BSF officer said.
The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops opened fire in self-defence, killing him on the spot, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...