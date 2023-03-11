BSF hands over Pak national to Rangers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over a Pakistani national, who had crossed into the India territory inadvertently near Ferozepur, to the Pakistan Rangers.

On March 10, BSF personnel had apprehended the Pakistani national ahead of the border fence in the vicinity of Dona Tenu Mal village in Ferozepur district.

“During questioning of the Pakistani national, it was established that he had crossed over into the Indian territory inadvertently,” a BSF officer said.

“Nothing objectionable was recovered from him except personal belongings, identity card and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 10,” the BSF officer added.

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest. Thereafter, around 4.30 pm, the person was handed over to the Rangers.