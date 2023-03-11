BSF hands over Pak national to Rangers

Chandigarh, March 10
The Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over a Pakistani national, who had crossed into the India territory inadvertently near Ferozepur, to the Pakistan Rangers.
On March 10, BSF personnel had apprehended the Pakistani national ahead of the border fence in the vicinity of Dona Tenu Mal village in Ferozepur district.
“During questioning of the Pakistani national, it was established that he had crossed over into the Indian territory inadvertently,” a BSF officer said.
“Nothing objectionable was recovered from him except personal belongings, identity card and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 10,” the BSF officer added.
The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest. Thereafter, around 4.30 pm, the person was handed over to the Rangers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...