BSF Inspector General reviews flood situation along International Border

Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, visited flood-affected border villages and posts along the International Border in the Ferozepur Sector to review the flood situation and assess the ongoing relief measures.

He visited several flood-affected border villages, including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, Palla Megha, Jakhrawan, Basti Ramlal, Kamlewala Dulchike, and reviewed the extent of damage caused by floods.

He also interacted with local villagers and assured them of BSF’s prompt and continuous support.

While visiting medical camps being organised by the BSF, he urged local residents to fully avail the free medical and veterinary facilities being provided.

Such camps will be planned daily for next few days across the flood-affected villages along the Punjab border.

Dr Fulzele also commended the tireless efforts of BSF troops engaged in rescue and relief operations despite adverse conditions.

The BSF deployed personnel as well as helicopters from its Air Wing and boats from its Water Wing to assist marooned persons in Punjab and Jammu as well as being in essential supplies.

The BSF, which maintained continued vigil along the border during floods, is also taking stock of the damage to its own security infrastructure.

Stretches of the border fence have been damaged or washed away in some places while several border posts have been submerged in flood waters. Many areas along the zero line are also inundated.