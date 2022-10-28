BSF inspector hangs himself

Gurdaspur, October 27
A BSF inspector ended his life by hanging himself from a fan at Shikhaar Machian Headquarters of the BSF on the Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road.
Officers have remained tight-lipped on the reason for Inspector Satya Narain (40) taking the extreme step. “Jawans commit suicide only when they are under stress due to work problems or are victims of family disputes,” said an officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
An FIR under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station.
