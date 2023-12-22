BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka

ANI

Fazilka, December 22

The BSF on Thursday night intercepted a drone near Pakka Chisti village in this district and seized suspected heroin from an agricultural field.

"On December 21, during night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district. BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF troops seized a packet of contraband from a field at 9.33 pm on Thursday.

"During the initial search, BSF troops seized a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing 530 grams, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape," the BSF said.

