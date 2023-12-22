Fazilka, December 22
The BSF on Thursday night intercepted a drone near Pakka Chisti village in this district and seized suspected heroin from an agricultural field.
"On December 21, during night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district. BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," the BSF said in a press release.
The BSF troops seized a packet of contraband from a field at 9.33 pm on Thursday.
"During the initial search, BSF troops seized a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing 530 grams, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape," the BSF said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin