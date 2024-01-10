BSF intercepts drone, seizes drugs near International Border in Punjab’s Fazilka

Chandigarh, January 10
The Border Security Force intercepted a drone near the International Border in the Fazilka sector of Punjab, on Tuesday night, following which about 6 kg narcotics were recovered from the area.
“During the intervening night January 9-10, troops intercepted a drone intrusion near Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani village and fired at it,” a BSF officer said.
An initial search in the early hours of Wednesday led to the recovery of a large black-coloured packet, containing three small packets, weighing about 3 kg, with luminous sticks attached to them.
Further, a joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police yielded another bag nearby containing three similar looking packets of heroin weighing 3 kg.
