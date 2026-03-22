BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody: Punjab rights panel seeks judicial probe

The Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), an NGO, has demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the “suspicious” death of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who died while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

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Expressing concern, the organisation termed the death a “serious case of custodial torture” and an alleged violation of human rights.

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In a statement, the PHRO has questioned the circumstances leading to the jawan’s arrest and subsequent movement. It pointed out that the jawan was brought to Amritsar after being arrested in Jammu, while his family was allegedly kept in the dark about the reasons for his arrest.

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“This raises serious questions about the adherence to legal procedures,” said Sarabjit Singh Verka, principal investigator of the organisation along with Dr Khushal Singh media in-charge.

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The PHRO also highlighted allegations made by the deceased’s family regarding physical assault and mental harassment during custody.

“Such behaviour towards a soldier serving the nation is unacceptable in any civilised society,” Verka added.

The organisation demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge to ascertain the truth apart from registration of a murder case against concerned NCB officials if the post-mortem report confirms torture. They sought videography of the post-mortem examination to be conducted by a panel of expert doctors under magisterial supervision.

The organisation also sought adequate compensation to the victim’s family and transportation of the body to his native place with full honours.

The PHRO said it would approach the Punjab Human Rights Commission to ensure accountability of the officials concerned. It also warned that if concrete steps were not taken by the government, the matter would be taken up with national and international human rights bodies.