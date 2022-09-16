BSF men foil another drone incursion bid from Pakistan side in Ferozepur

Amritsar, September 15
BSF troops fired several rounds at a drone that was spotted along the India-Pakistan border here.
Yesterday too, the BSF had foiled a smuggling bid using a drone coming from the Pakistan side in Ferozepur. Though the drone returned to Pakistan, a search operation was launched.
Reportedly, drone movement was spotted in the Ramdas area near Daria Mandsaur border outpost around 11.30 pm yesterday. Consequently, troops of the 73rd Battalion opened fire, thwarting yet another bid of Pakistani smugglers to sneak in arms, ammunition and drugs into the Indian territory.
BSF IG (Punjab Frontier) Asif Jalal said no objectionable material was recovered so far in the search operation, which was still on.
