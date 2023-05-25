BSF nabs Pak intruder

Amritsar, May 24
The Border Security Force (BSF) held a Pakistani intruder today. Identified as Mohammad Sohail of Fainslabad, he intruded into the Indian territory around 8.40am, the BSF authorities said. Krishan Kumar, Company Commander of 144 battalion, told the police that he did not possess any document when the BSF jawans caught him. The police have registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and Foreign Act.
