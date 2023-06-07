BSF nabs two Pak youths near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Two Pakistani nationals, who were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Tarn Taran sector on Monday, were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Entered inadvertently During questioning, it was established that both had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1,000 was recovered from them

On June 5, troops of the BSF’s Kisan Guard had apprehended two Pakistan nationals ahead of the border fence, while they had crossed the International Border and entered the Indian territory near Naushera Dhalla village, a BSF officer said.

They were identified as 25-year-old Sabib Khana, a resident of Panchak in Toba Take Singh district of Pakistan, and 21-year-old Mohammad Chand, a resident of Shadara Pind near Lahore.

During questioning, it was established that both had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1,000 was recovered from them, the officer said.

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 6, around 1 am, both apprehended Pakistani nationals were handed over to the other side on humanitarian grounds.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #tarn taran