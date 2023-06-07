BSF nabs two Pak youths near border

Chandigarh, June 6
Two Pakistani nationals, who were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Tarn Taran sector on Monday, were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in the early hours of Tuesday.
Entered inadvertently
- During questioning, it was established that both had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently
- Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1,000 was recovered from them
On June 5, troops of the BSF’s Kisan Guard had apprehended two Pakistan nationals ahead of the border fence, while they had crossed the International Border and entered the Indian territory near Naushera Dhalla village, a BSF officer said.
They were identified as 25-year-old Sabib Khana, a resident of Panchak in Toba Take Singh district of Pakistan, and 21-year-old Mohammad Chand, a resident of Shadara Pind near Lahore.
During questioning, it was established that both had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1,000 was recovered from them, the officer said.
The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 6, around 1 am, both apprehended Pakistani nationals were handed over to the other side on humanitarian grounds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...