BSF nabs two Punjab-based drug smugglers from Rajasthan, recover heroin worth Rs 30 crore

Chandigarh, January 15
The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed two Punjab-based drug smugglers from Sriganganagar Sector in Rajasthan and recovered heroin worth about Rs 30 crore from their possession.
"Based upon intelligence inputs, BSF personnel carried out operations in the intervening night of January 14-15 near the International Border and took into custody two smugglers, and seized three bags dropped on our side of the border by drones," a BSF officer said.
The bags contained six packets of heroin, which collectively weighed 6 kgs and valued at about Rs 30 crore in the international market, he added.
BSF troops also fired at a drone during the operations along with using illumination bombs for better visibility.
The SUV being used by the smugglers, bearing Punjab registration number, has also been impounded. The arrested persons along with the seized heroin will be handed over to the agencies concerned for further investigation and action.
