Home / Punjab / BSF neutralises Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

BSF neutralises Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

Border Security Force has also bolstered security along the Pakistan border across the Western Front
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 PM May 08, 2025 IST
The Pakistani intruder was spotted crossing the International Border and moving toward the border security fence. Representative image/PTI file
The Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised a Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozepur sector during the intervening night of May 7-8, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

The Pakistani intruder was spotted crossing the International Border (IB) and moving toward the border security fence, taking advantage of the darkness. He was fired upon by vigilant BSF troops after being challenged in the Ferozepur sector.

Following daybreak, the body was handed over to local police, sources added.

The incident occurred within 24 hours of Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces conducted punitive strikes, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Meanwhile, the BSF has bolstered security along the Pakistan border across the Western Front. It has cancelled all personnel leaves and heightened surveillance along the border.

