BSF outposts inundated

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, July 12

Following a rise in the water level of the Sutlej, several BSF border outposts, including the BOP Kulwant and BOP Tapu, which were inundated, have been reportedly vacated by the BSF.

Sources said at several locations near Gatti Hayat and Lakha Singh Wala villages, the border fencing has got damaged. The BSF posts have been flooded at Gatti Mathar, Gajniwala, Shameke, Basti Ram Lal and Basti Satpal, however, all precautions were being taken.

