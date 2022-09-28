BSF, police recover packet with AK-47 rifle in Ferozepur near international border

ANI
Ferozepur, September 28
The Border Security Force and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered one fully wrapped packet containing weapons, which had come from Pakistan's side, at the farm of a local farmer in Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border.
The packet found near the Arif Ke police station in the Ferozepur district had an AK 47 and two magazines. BSF seized all the recovered weapons. The packet that came from across the border had ‘A1’ written over it. This indicates there could be other supplies coming from the neighboring country.
Security forces keep a close watch on the border district of Ferozepur for suspicious activities.
