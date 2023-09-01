BSF, police seize bag containing drugs dropped by drone in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, September 1
The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have seized 2.7 kg narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector in the wee hours of Friday.
Based on specific information about a consignment being dropped by a drone, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in the morning hours of September 1, a BSF officer said.
During the search, at about 5.40am, troops found a white-coloured sack containing three packets suspected to be heroin from the fields nearby. Four illuminating strips and a metal hook were attached to it, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar
CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...
Former Bihar MP gets life imprisonment in double murder case
The case involves the killing of two people on the day of po...
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...
Girl stabbed 16 times after she resists rape in UP's Lucknow
The condition of the girl remains critical
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem