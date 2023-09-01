BSF, police seize bag containing drugs dropped by drone in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have seized 2.7 kg narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector in the wee hours of Friday.

Based on specific information about a consignment being dropped by a drone, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in the morning hours of September 1, a BSF officer said.

During the search, at about 5.40am, troops found a white-coloured sack containing three packets suspected to be heroin from the fields nearby. Four illuminating strips and a metal hook were attached to it, he added.

