BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, August 21
In a major operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have apprehended two Pakistani smugglers and seized close to 30kg narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur sector during the wee hours of Monday.
This is one of the largest seizures of drugs near the border in Punjab this year.
Based on specific information, a joint operation was conducted on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 along the banks of the Sutlej near Gatti Matar village, a BSF officer said.
During the operation, at about 2.45am, troops observed movement of some persons coming from Pakistan towards India. The troops challenged them and later fired upon them. One person was hit on the hand, the officer added.
Subsequently, troops apprehended two Pakistani smugglers and seized 26 packets containing 29.26kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, from them.
After giving the first aid, the injured smuggler was referred to the local civil hospital. The search operation in the area is still on, the officer said.
#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Pakistan #Punjab Police
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected
Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Centre okays release of Rs 200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
MHA says the Centre providing necessary logistics and financ...
Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far
20,000 acres in 19 villages have been badly affected
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'
The bank had earlier blocked the property of the BJP MP to r...