BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

In a major operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have apprehended two Pakistani smugglers and seized close to 30kg narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur sector during the wee hours of Monday.

This is one of the largest seizures of drugs near the border in Punjab this year.

Based on specific information, a joint operation was conducted on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 along the banks of the Sutlej near Gatti Matar village, a BSF officer said.

During the operation, at about 2.45am, troops observed movement of some persons coming from Pakistan towards India. The troops challenged them and later fired upon them. One person was hit on the hand, the officer added.

Subsequently, troops apprehended two Pakistani smugglers and seized 26 packets containing 29.26kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, from them.

After giving the first aid, the injured smuggler was referred to the local civil hospital. The search operation in the area is still on, the officer said.

