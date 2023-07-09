BSF, Punjab Police recover drone near International Border in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

The Border Security Force and the Punjab Police have, in a joint operation, found a Pakistani drone from the fields near the International Border in Punjab on Sunday morning.

On June 9, on specific information, BSF and Police launched a search operation on the outskirts of Kakkar village in the Amritsar sector, a BSF officer said.

A drone that appears to be an assembled quadcopter was recovered adjacent to the village.

On Saturday morning, the BSF had recovered a quadcopter in the Tarn Taran sector that had been shot down the previous night after it had intruded into Indian airspace.