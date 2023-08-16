BSF, Punjab Police seize 2.8 kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, August 16

Security forces seized 2.8 kg narcotics near the International Border in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday.

Based upon specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Machiwara village, a BSF officer said.

During the search, three packets, suspected to contain heroin, were found inside a plastic bag from the fields adjacent to the village.

The bag had a ring-type hook and four red illumination sticks attached to it, the officer added.

