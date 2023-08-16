BSF, Punjab Police seize 2.8 kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, August 16
Security forces seized 2.8 kg narcotics near the International Border in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday.
Based upon specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Machiwara village, a BSF officer said.
During the search, three packets, suspected to contain heroin, were found inside a plastic bag from the fields adjacent to the village.
The bag had a ring-type hook and four red illumination sticks attached to it, the officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...