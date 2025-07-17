DT
BSF recover 8.6 kg heroin near Ferozepur border

BSF recover 8.6 kg heroin near Ferozepur border

The recovery was made from an agricultural field near Bhanewala village in Ferozepur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:32 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In a major development along the India-Pakistan frontier near Ferozepur border, alert BSF troops on Thursday recovered a huge consignment of heroin weighing 8.6 kg packed in 15 parcels.

BSF sources informed that a thorough search of the suspected area by the BSF troops in the wee hours of Thursday resulted in the recovery of 15 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight of 8.6 kg).

This recovery was made from an agricultural field near a border village of Bhanewala in Ferozepur. Each narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook and illuminating device attached.

