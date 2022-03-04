BSF recovers Rs 21 cr heroin

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 3

The BSF jawans belonging to the 103 Battalion today recovered Rs 21.25 crore heroin near BOP Kalash along the India-Pakistan border.

Rs81,000 drug money seized Bathinda: Following a tip-off, officials of the Police and Excise Department in a joint raid, recovered over 1,800 litres of lahan here. In another raid, the CIA staff wing of the police seized 22 gm of heroin with Rs81,000 drug money.

As per information, the jawans observed suspicious movement during the wee hours following which they fired towards the Pakistan smugglers, but they managed to flee. Later, a search operation was carried out during which the contraband was recovered.

Earlier, on February 16, the BSF had recovered 3.950-kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore along with a Chinese pistol, besides two magazines and 26 live rounds.

In another incident, the police have arrested two persons and recovered 10 gm of heroin along with Rs 4 lakh drug money from them. The accused have been identified as Iqbal Singh Mintu of Rannia village in Moga, and Shimla Mahant.

SSP Narinder Bhargav said the accused tried to flee from the spot, but were apprehended by cops near grain market. He said during their inspection, 10-gm heroin and Rs 4 lakh was recovered from them. The accused have been booked. —