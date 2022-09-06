BSF recovers 3.78 kilogram heroin from Indo-Pak border in Moga

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, September 6
The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered four packets of heroin weighing 3.78 kg along the Indo-Pak border in Abohar sector here.
A resident of Jangad Bhaini village in Abohar sector of Fazilka district informed the BSF troops on patrolling duty that four packets of suspicious items were lying in his agricultural land along the border fencing.
The BSF officials reached the spot and recovered three packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a transparent packet. A total of four packets were recovered from the fields.
The gross weight of the contraband suspected to be heroin is 3.78 kg, which was probably thrown inside the Indian territory with the help of a drone. A waterproof carry bag with illuminators has also been recovered from the spot.
The BSF has informed the local police to register a case about the contraband’s recovery as further investigation will be conducted by them.
