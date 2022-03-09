BSF recovers a drone in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The Border Security Force has recovered a white coloured drone coming in from across the India-Pakistan border in the farm fields near village Havelian in Amritsar sector today.

According to information, the alert BSF troops deployed at the border heard the sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan to the Indian territory and opened fire on it.

A BSF official said that only a quadcopter (make DJI Phantom 4) has been recovered.