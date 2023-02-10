BSF seizes 3kg drugs, Chinese pistol after shooting at drone in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, February 10
The Border Security Force has recovered a Chinese made pistol , ammunition and narcotics along the International Border after shooting at a drone in the Ferozepur Sector during the early hours of Friday.
"During intervening night of February 9-10, BSF troops deployed along the border with Pakistan in the area of responsibility of MW Uttar Border Outpost, detected a drone attempting intrusion into Indian territory," a BSF officer said.
"Counter-drone measures were initiated and the drone was fired upon. During subsequent search by BSF troops, a packet of consignment dropped by the intruding drone, containing approx three kgs of heroin, a China-made pistol, cartridges and a magazine were recovered," he added.
A detailed search of the area is being undertaken. The police and sister agencies concerned have also been informed of the incident.
There have been several smuggling attempts through drones over the past few days along the western border.
On February 8, the BSF had fired at a intruding drone in the Amritsar Sector, which fell on the Pakistani side.
On February 3, the BSF had shot down a drone in the area of responsibility of Rear Kakkar Border Outpost in the same sector and recovered 5 kgs narcotics.
On February 1, BSF recovered 2.6 kg narcotics that was believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka Sector. BSF troops has fired at a drone near Mumbeke village.
Last week, another drone was shot down in Sriganganagar Sector of Rajasthan and a huge cache of narcotics was recovered by the BSF.
