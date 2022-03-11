BSF recovers arms and ammunition in Punjab's Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, March 11

In a joint operation carried out by the sleuths belonging to 2nd Battalion of Border Security Force and Special Task Force, a huge cache of firearms have been recovered in Ferozepur sector.

Among the recovered weapons are five AK-47 rifles along with 10 magazines, three US-made Colt rifles along with six magazines and five China-made pistols along with 10 magazines and cartridges.