BSF repatriates Pak national

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 5

BSF personnel belonging to 116 Battalion today handed over a Pakistan national, who had erroneously entered the Indian territory, to the neighbouring country’s border force near New Mohammadi Wala border outpost in this sector.

The BSF troops observed a suspicious Pakistan national crossing over near border pillar number 183/6 and entering inside the Indian territory.

The BSF troops challenged the intruder and nabbed him. During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the youth, aged 18, erroneously entered the Indian territory. Later, BSF officials contacted the Pakistan Rangers and handed him over to them.