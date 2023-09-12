BSF seizes 1.3 kg drugs in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, September 11
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a bottle containing over a kilogram of narcotics near the International Border in the Tarn Taran Sector on Monday morning.
Around 7.30am on September 11, while carrying out area domination patrol, troops found a green plastic bottle filled with contraband near Mehdipur village, a BSF officer said.
The bottle was concealed in the flood debris collected alongside the border fence. The gross weight of the contraband, suspected to be heroin, is about 1.3 kg, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...