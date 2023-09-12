BSF seizes 1.3 kg drugs in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a bottle containing over a kilogram of narcotics near the International Border in the Tarn Taran Sector on Monday morning.

Around 7.30am on September 11, while carrying out area domination patrol, troops found a green plastic bottle filled with contraband near Mehdipur village, a BSF officer said.

The bottle was concealed in the flood debris collected alongside the border fence. The gross weight of the contraband, suspected to be heroin, is about 1.3 kg, he added.

#Border Security Force BSF #Tarn Taran