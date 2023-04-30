BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

In the third incident in as many days, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from fields near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Saturday.

Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar district during which a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape was found.

On Friday, the Border Security Force had seized about 8 kg of narcotics near Kakkar village in Amritsar district.

That consignment was also dropped by a drone.

On Thursday, the BSF had seized over 2 kg of heroin and opium after shooting down a drone in the same sector.