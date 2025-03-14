BSF seizes 1.7 kg heroin from Amritsar sector 

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force confiscated three packets of heroin from different places at Awan Vasau village near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector on Friday.

The three packets weighed 1.7 kg.

"The contraband was seized at around 4.30 am from a field near Awan Vasau village in Amritsar sector," the BSF authorities said.

Advertisement

Two packets were wrapped with a yellow adhesive tape, while the third was wrapped with a transparent plastic. An improvised copper wire loop was found attached to each packet indicating that they were smuggled via drones.