BSF seizes Rs 15 cr heroin in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 3

The BSF claimed to have recovered 2.98 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore (international market) adjacent to the border fence near Jodhewala village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

Sources said jawans of the 52 Battalion noticed suspicious movement and challenged the suspect who fled on a bike. During search, two bottles filled with heroin and wrapped in green cloth were recovered near the fence.